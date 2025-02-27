Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 39,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,328,000. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 28,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $92.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $101.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.51. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $78.27 and a 12-month high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

