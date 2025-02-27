Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23,750.1% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,614,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603,248 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24,676.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,593,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,420 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1,958.6% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 276,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,680,000 after acquiring an additional 263,435 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,478,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,612,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,894,000 after acquiring an additional 87,311 shares during the period.

Shares of VB opened at $238.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $245.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.09. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $209.81 and a one year high of $263.35. The stock has a market cap of $236.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.16.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

