Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 712,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of GenTrust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. GenTrust LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $35,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 39,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.09 and a 200-day moving average of $50.50. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1317 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.