Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Feb 27th, 2025

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BNDGet Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 11,552,333 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 6,729,578 shares.The stock last traded at $73.33 and had previously closed at $73.44.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.27.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2348 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

