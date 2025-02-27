Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 11,552,333 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 6,729,578 shares.The stock last traded at $73.33 and had previously closed at $73.44.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.27.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2348 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
