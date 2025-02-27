Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 11,552,333 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 6,729,578 shares.The stock last traded at $73.33 and had previously closed at $73.44.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.27.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2348 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

