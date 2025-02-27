VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT) Stock Price Up 58.8% – Should You Buy?

VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 58.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.14. 2,817,987 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,238% from the average session volume of 210,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

VentriPoint Diagnostics Trading Up 76.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -58.56. The firm has a market cap of C$24.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.13.

About VentriPoint Diagnostics

Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease worldwide. It offers Ventripoint Medical System (VMS), a medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient’s heart chambers.

