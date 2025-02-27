Versor Investments LP Acquires 6,702 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Versor Investments LP boosted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 119.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,702 shares during the period. IQVIA accounts for 0.4% of Versor Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,887,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $684,213,000 after buying an additional 804,963 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,683,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,845,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $437,378,000 after purchasing an additional 583,396 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,405,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $277,908,000 after purchasing an additional 452,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 616,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $121,109,000 after buying an additional 250,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $200.58 per share, for a total transaction of $255,739.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,739.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target (up previously from $261.00) on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IQVIA

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQVIA stock opened at $190.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.46. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.62 and a 12 month high of $261.73. The company has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.48.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. Research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.