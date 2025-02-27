Versor Investments LP Boosts Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 5,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 244.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $119.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.48, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $151.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.78.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Twilio had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $743,979.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,476,480.50. The trade was a 4.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $509,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,813,360. The trade was a 3.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,906 shares of company stock worth $2,950,514. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Twilio from $83.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Twilio from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Twilio from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.26.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

