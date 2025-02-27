Versor Investments LP Grows Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 60.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,198 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Financial Group LTD increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on DocuSign from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of DocuSign to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.45.

DocuSign Stock Performance

DocuSign stock opened at $82.28 on Thursday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.70 and a 1 year high of $107.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.33. The company has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $625,232.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,062 shares in the company, valued at $8,058,993.48. This trade represents a 7.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $50,516.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,736 shares in the company, valued at $731,825.60. This represents a 6.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 693,773 shares of company stock valued at $66,727,926 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.