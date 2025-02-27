Versor Investments LP Has $1.43 Million Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Versor Investments LP raised its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 98.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 664,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $155,323,000 after buying an additional 217,960 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 45.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 515,351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $102,570,000 after acquiring an additional 160,989 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 643.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 417,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,100,000 after acquiring an additional 361,363 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 346,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $80,949,000 after acquiring an additional 33,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 308,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,400,000 after purchasing an additional 8,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.44.

NYSE EPAM opened at $213.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.51. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.43 and a 12 month high of $317.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $241.57 and a 200-day moving average of $222.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 6,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.53, for a total value of $1,733,629.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,334,890. This represents a 34.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $277,046.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,009,174. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,129,924. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

