Versor Investments LP Purchases 21,626 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 62.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,626 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 2,173.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $41.87 on Thursday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $72.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 95.15 and a beta of 1.35.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $481.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.56 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Michael Chi sold 7,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $174,724.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,976.07. This trade represents a 3.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 33,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $1,118,663.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,296.76. The trade was a 50.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,097,578 shares of company stock valued at $38,080,320. 17.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $38.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.47.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

