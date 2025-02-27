Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWSYF) Shares Up 2.4% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWSYF – Get Free Report) traded up 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.82 and last traded at $14.76. 4,012 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 6,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.41.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.20.
Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile
Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc.
