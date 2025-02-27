Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWSYF) Shares Up 2.4% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWSYF – Get Free Report) traded up 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.82 and last traded at $14.76. 4,012 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 6,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.41.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Stock Up 2.4 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.20.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.