Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Short Interest Update

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,400 shares, a decrease of 83.9% from the January 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Vision Marine Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:VMAR traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.87. 23,524,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,562,753. Vision Marine Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $108.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Vision Marine Technologies alerts:

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($24.18) by $22.75. Vision Marine Technologies had a negative return on equity of 225.21% and a negative net margin of 662.47%. Research analysts expect that Vision Marine Technologies will post -90 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vision Marine Technologies

Vision Marine Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers e-motion electric powertrain technology; e-motion electric outboard powertrain system; electric boats; maintenance, repair, and customer support services; as well as manufactures customized boats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vision Marine Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vision Marine Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.