Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,310 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 1.0% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 77.3% in the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $1,215,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 566,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,485,124.40. The trade was a 2.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.99, for a total transaction of $166,384.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 423,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,049,852.03. This represents a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,528 shares of company stock valued at $13,849,185 in the last quarter. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Down 1.6 %

WMT stock opened at $96.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.20 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.17. The firm has a market cap of $772.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.55.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $180.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.83 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 39.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.07.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

