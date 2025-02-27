Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC

Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 121.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 707,083 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 388,295 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 30.5% of Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $63,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,345,293 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $431,632,000 after purchasing an additional 18,644 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,403 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in Walmart by 3.7% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 29,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.7% in the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,158 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 56,787 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $96.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.55. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $58.20 and a one year high of $105.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $180.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.83 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.87%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Walmart from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.07.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $1,215,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 566,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,485,124.40. This trade represents a 2.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total transaction of $1,661,792.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,891,867.94. The trade was a 4.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,528 shares of company stock worth $13,849,185. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

