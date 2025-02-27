Walter Public Investments Inc. Has $7.31 Million Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Walter Public Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,335 shares during the period. Walter Public Investments Inc. owned about 0.11% of Crocs worth $7,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 55.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 14,387 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Crocs by 585.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 20,797 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 2,775.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 7,633 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Crocs during the third quarter worth $2,024,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the third quarter worth $2,076,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $1,600,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,529,870.87. The trade was a 14.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $511,325.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,565.25. This represents a 13.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crocs Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $104.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.13 and a 200-day moving average of $118.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.93. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.25 and a 52-week high of $165.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 46.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CROX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Crocs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Crocs from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.53.

Crocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

