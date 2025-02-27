Walter Public Investments Inc. Sells 4,981 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Walter Public Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,981 shares during the period. Trane Technologies accounts for about 3.4% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $18,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 1,314.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 318 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.12, for a total value of $113,882.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,115.56. This trade represents a 1.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 198 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.61, for a total value of $70,806.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,792,331.61. This trade represents a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,563 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,966. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Northcoast Research started coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Hsbc Global Res lowered Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $408.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $478.00 to $476.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $415.25.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TT opened at $350.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $279.00 and a 12 month high of $422.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $372.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.94%. On average, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 29.87%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

