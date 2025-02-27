WealthShield Partners LLC Has $877,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

WealthShield Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 76,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,283,000 after purchasing an additional 34,009 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 28,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 30,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $1,316,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $109.43 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $103.85 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

