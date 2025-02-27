WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Short Interest Update

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 1,342.9% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

WEED Price Performance

Shares of BUDZ stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 41,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,286. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04. WEED has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.11.

About WEED

WEED, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human diseases and animal ailments. It is involved in the cultivation and harvesting cannabis and hemp for research, product development, processing, manufacturing, and sale of pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical products, services, therapeutics, and treatments for the medical cannabis and hemp markets.

