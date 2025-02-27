WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Short Interest Update

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 1,342.9% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
WEED Price Performance
Shares of BUDZ stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 41,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,286. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04. WEED has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.11.
About WEED
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WEED
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Will Alibaba’s $53B AI Bet Be the Key to Tech Supremacy?
Receive News & Ratings for WEED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.