Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Stock

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RSI. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE RSI traded down $1.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,173,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,486. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -596.25 and a beta of 1.88. Rush Street Interactive has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $16.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.26.

In other news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 45,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $611,408.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,762,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,807,686.77. The trade was a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Einar Roosileht sold 48,968 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $687,510.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 830,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,657,299.68. This trade represents a 5.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 825,853 shares of company stock worth $11,655,336. 56.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rush Street Interactive

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSI. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 656.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 67,388 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the third quarter worth $1,795,000. 24.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rush Street Interactive

(Get Free Report)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.