Westamerica Bancorporation Files SEC Form 8-K Dated February 27, 2025

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ: WABC) disclosed a new event in its latest SEC filing. The company filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 27, 2025, reporting that a related press release was issued on the same day. The press release has been incorporated by reference in the filing as Exhibit 99.1.
The standard form filing was completed under Item 8.01, “Other Events,” and includes a reference to the press release which provides additional details on the matter. Westamerica Bancorporation, based in San Rafael, California, is a publicly traded company on The Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC.
Market participants and stakeholders may refer to the attached Exhibit 99.1 for a more comprehensive understanding of the events announced by Westamerica Bancorporation.
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Westamerica Bancorporation’s 8K filing here.
About Westamerica Bancorporation
Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
