Westamerica Bancorporation Files SEC Form 8-K Dated February 27, 2025

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ: WABC) disclosed a new event in its latest SEC filing. The company filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 27, 2025, reporting that a related press release was issued on the same day. The press release has been incorporated by reference in the filing as Exhibit 99.1.

The standard form filing was completed under Item 8.01, “Other Events,” and includes a reference to the press release which provides additional details on the matter. Westamerica Bancorporation, based in San Rafael, California, is a publicly traded company on The Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC.

The document was signed by Anela Jonas, the company’s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, confirming the accuracy of the report as of the filing date. The official filing does not reveal further specifics regarding the content of the press release beyond its attachment.

Market participants and stakeholders may refer to the attached Exhibit 99.1 for a more comprehensive understanding of the events announced by Westamerica Bancorporation.

