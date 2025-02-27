What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Forecast for Innospec Q1 Earnings?

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Innospec in a research report issued on Monday, February 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Innospec’s current full-year earnings is $6.18 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Innospec Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IOSP opened at $103.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.31. Innospec has a 52 week low of $99.49 and a 52 week high of $133.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.43 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 1.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Innospec by 503.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Innospec by 10.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Innospec by 2.6% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 323.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 86,004 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,726,000 after buying an additional 15,750 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Innospec

In other news, VP Philip John Boon sold 3,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $387,788.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,074,160.70. The trade was a 15.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Corbin Barnes sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total value of $61,629.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,736.06. This trade represents a 6.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,696 shares of company stock valued at $794,853 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

