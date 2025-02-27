What is Stifel Canada’s Estimate for TSE:LNF Q1 Earnings?

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Leon’s Furniture in a report released on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Canada analyst M. Landry expects that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Leon’s Furniture’s current full-year earnings is $2.21 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Leon’s Furniture’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.07 EPS.
LNF has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC set a C$29.00 target price on Leon’s Furniture and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Leon’s Furniture to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leon’s Furniture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.50.
Leon’s Furniture Stock Performance
Shares of TSE LNF opened at C$24.66 on Thursday. Leon’s Furniture has a 1 year low of C$20.27 and a 1 year high of C$30.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.17. The firm has a market cap of C$1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.82.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Leon’s Furniture news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cooney sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.15, for a total value of C$183,043.70. Insiders own 69.49% of the company’s stock.
About Leon’s Furniture
Leon’s Furniture Ltd is a Canada-based retailer which is involved in the sale of home furnishing, mattresses, appliances, and electronics. The firm is also the country’s commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. It generates maximum revenue from sales of goods by corporate stores.
