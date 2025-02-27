What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for Alphabet Q1 Earnings?

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.96. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $8.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.51 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.59 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.80 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $11.27 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $232.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.62.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $172.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $130.66 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Alphabet by 518.8% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 245 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total transaction of $291,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,529,987.28. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total transaction of $270,787.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,606,723.84. The trade was a 6.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,299 shares of company stock worth $25,055,751 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

