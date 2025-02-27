What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for Bank OZK Q1 Earnings?

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Bank OZK in a report released on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.39. The consensus estimate for Bank OZK’s current full-year earnings is $6.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank OZK’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.96 EPS.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on OZK. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bank OZK from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Bank OZK in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Shares of OZK opened at $48.02 on Thursday. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $37.43 and a 1 year high of $53.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.58.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 25.83%. The business had revenue of $412.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OZK. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 30.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 254,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after purchasing an additional 59,907 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 6.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,989,000 after acquiring an additional 126,352 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Bank OZK by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 34,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Bank OZK by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 51,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 27,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.36%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.