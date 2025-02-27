Whipplewood Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,797 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000. McDonald’s makes up 0.8% of Whipplewood Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD stock opened at $304.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $293.36 and a 200-day moving average of $294.72. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $317.90.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $347.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $336.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total transaction of $319,918.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,383,235.70. The trade was a 11.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $3,255,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,155,997.80. This represents a 24.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,504 shares of company stock valued at $9,897,305 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

