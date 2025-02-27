Whipplewood Advisors LLC Takes $352,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,108 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth $25,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in General Electric by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Electric from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.31.

General Electric Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $201.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21. General Electric has a twelve month low of $122.48 and a twelve month high of $212.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.58.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.