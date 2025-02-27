WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This is a boost from WiseTech Global’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.

WiseTech Global Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Insider Transactions at WiseTech Global

In other WiseTech Global news, insider Lisa Brock purchased 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$131.14 ($83.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,977.03 ($63,909.51). Also, insider Charles Gibbon sold 1,532,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$130.50 ($82.59), for a total value of A$199,999,993.50 ($126,582,274.37). Corporate insiders own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

About WiseTech Global

WiseTech Global Limited engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the logistics execution industry in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It develops, sells, and implements software solutions that enable and empower logistics service providers to facilitate the movement and storage of goods and information.

