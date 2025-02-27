WPP (LON:WPP) Trading Down 19.4% – What’s Next?

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) shares traded down 19.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 616.60 ($7.82) and last traded at GBX 620.80 ($7.87). 41,867,664 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,155% from the average session volume of 3,337,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 770.20 ($9.77).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on WPP from GBX 1,040 ($13.19) to GBX 960 ($12.18) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 775.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 783.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.67.

In other WPP news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 8,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 860 ($10.91), for a total value of £75,628.40 ($95,914.27). 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WPP is the creative transformation company, using the power of creativity to build better futures for our people, planet, clients and communities.

At WPP we’re reinventing creativity on an ever-broader canvas, bringing together unrivalled talent, resources and skills to provide an integrated offer of communications, experience, commerce and technology for clients.

