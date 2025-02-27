WT Wealth Management Acquires 1,528 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

WT Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Constellation Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,968,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 36.1% during the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 1,152,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,503,000 after purchasing an additional 305,634 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $10,953,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,201,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,713,000 after purchasing an additional 211,071 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 22,626.3% during the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 179,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,133,000 after purchasing an additional 179,200 shares during the period.

Get iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF alerts:

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS ICSH opened at $50.66 on Thursday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day moving average is $50.57.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1981 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.