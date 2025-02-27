WT Wealth Management Acquires 1,528 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

WT Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Constellation Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,968,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 36.1% during the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 1,152,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,503,000 after purchasing an additional 305,634 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $10,953,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,201,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,713,000 after purchasing an additional 211,071 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 22,626.3% during the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 179,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,133,000 after purchasing an additional 179,200 shares during the period.
iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of BATS ICSH opened at $50.66 on Thursday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day moving average is $50.57.
About iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF
The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
