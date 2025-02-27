WT Wealth Management Has $762,000 Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 2,138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

ET opened at $19.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.98. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $21.45. The company has a market capitalization of $65.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 11.56%. Equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.55.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

