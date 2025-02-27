WT Wealth Management Invests $251,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

WT Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 16,469 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,349,000 after buying an additional 11,920 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 611,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,646,000 after buying an additional 338,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 8,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $47.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.21.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $89.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 470.08, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $125.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.79 and its 200 day moving average is $60.88.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $1,997,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,128,019.74. The trade was a 3.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $31,927,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,002.40. This trade represents a 99.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,719,783 shares of company stock worth $477,414,743. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

