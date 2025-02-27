WT Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

WT Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,438 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 848,150 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $760,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,958 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,579,404 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,829,494,000 after purchasing an additional 29,726 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,572 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 612,458 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $434,398,000 after acquiring an additional 11,921 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Netflix by 4.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,946 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $29,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 2,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,007.87, for a total value of $2,835,138.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total value of $5,087,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,338,500. The trade was a 27.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,220 shares of company stock valued at $289,856,164 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Arete Research raised Netflix to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays raised Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $975.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Phillip Securities downgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,021.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $990.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $945.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $827.46. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $542.01 and a twelve month high of $1,064.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $423.51 billion, a PE ratio of 49.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.