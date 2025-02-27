WT Wealth Management Takes Position in MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

WT Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of MARA by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,676,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,120,000 after buying an additional 570,803 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MARA by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,911,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,061,000 after buying an additional 519,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MARA by 5.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,157,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,115,000 after buying an additional 378,542 shares during the last quarter. Matauro LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MARA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,676,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MARA by 8.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,656,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,086,000 after buying an additional 217,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $646,367.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,128,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,010,115. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $392,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,836,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,149,031.50. This trade represents a 0.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,015 shares of company stock valued at $2,237,086 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of MARA in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MARA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of MARA in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of MARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

MARA opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 5.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average of $18.46. MARA Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.56. MARA had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

