Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Posts Earnings Results

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.19, Zacks reports. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 232.77%.

Xencor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.12. The company had a trading volume of 400,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,164. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. Xencor has a one year low of $14.18 and a one year high of $27.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Xencor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Xencor in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Xencor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.88.

Insider Transactions at Xencor

In other Xencor news, Director Alan Bruce Montgomery sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $38,409.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,054.20. This represents a 13.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

