XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $40.33, but opened at $33.69. XPEL shares last traded at $34.74, with a volume of 82,671 shares.

The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). XPEL had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 24.68%.

Get XPEL alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at XPEL

In other XPEL news, CEO Ryan Pape sold 13,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $612,188.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,072,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,457,247.60. This trade represents a 1.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPEL

XPEL Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPEL. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in XPEL by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPEL by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 157,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of XPEL by 3.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in XPEL by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 108,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in XPEL by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $952.20 million, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.40.

About XPEL

(Get Free Report)

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.