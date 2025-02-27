XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $40.33, but opened at $33.69. XPEL shares last traded at $34.74, with a volume of 82,671 shares.
The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). XPEL had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 24.68%.
Insider Buying and Selling at XPEL
In other XPEL news, CEO Ryan Pape sold 13,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $612,188.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,072,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,457,247.60. This trade represents a 1.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.
XPEL Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $952.20 million, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.40.
About XPEL
XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.
