Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Given “Buy” Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 74.93% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Xperi alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on XPER

Xperi Trading Down 0.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of XPER stock opened at $8.58 on Thursday. Xperi has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $12.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPER. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Xperi in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.