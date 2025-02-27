Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys 21,675 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 344.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,675 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the 3rd quarter worth $370,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the third quarter worth about $378,000. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 244,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,111,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hub Group by 14.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 783,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,608,000 after buying an additional 97,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hub Group by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $40.77 on Thursday. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.07 and a 1 year high of $53.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.35. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 2.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HUBG shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on Hub Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Susquehanna raised shares of Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hub Group from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hub Group

About Hub Group

(Free Report)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.