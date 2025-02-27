Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Grows Holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,715 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Strategic Education by 19.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,755 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 399,144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,941,000 after purchasing an additional 173,225 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 11.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,628 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,164,000 after purchasing an additional 12,437 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the third quarter valued at $702,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Strategic Education by 7.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,727 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,035,000 after purchasing an additional 20,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

Shares of Strategic Education stock opened at $97.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.93. Strategic Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.11 and a twelve month high of $123.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

