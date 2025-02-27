Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 245.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 85,951 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 37,059 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 23,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 943,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,884,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,371,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,916,000 after purchasing an additional 398,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 880,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after purchasing an additional 135,716 shares in the last quarter.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amicus Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $75,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,884,273.08. This represents a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FOLD stock opened at $9.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -50.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $14.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

FOLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FOLD

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.