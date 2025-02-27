Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 127,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter worth about $1,233,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Payoneer Global by 17.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,129,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 165,913 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 3.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,337,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,599,000 after buying an additional 67,255 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the third quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 97,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 55,766 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Payoneer Global Trading Up 2.3 %

PAYO stock opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.93. Payoneer Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $11.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.23.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 263,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $2,665,117.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 741,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,491,654.80. This represents a 26.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Beatrice Ordonez sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $884,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,305,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,974,548. The trade was a 3.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 445,223 shares of company stock valued at $4,519,362. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PAYO shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Payoneer Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on PAYO

Payoneer Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.