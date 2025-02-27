Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $1.09 Million Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Polaris by 187.4% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Polaris by 3.3% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Polaris by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $46.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.50. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $100.91.

Polaris Increases Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Polaris had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 13.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PII. KeyCorp lowered Polaris from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Polaris from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on PII

Polaris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.