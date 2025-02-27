Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Trims Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $89.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $78.36 and a 52 week high of $96.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.59.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.