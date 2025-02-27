Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPPW) Short Interest Down 98.6% in February

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPPW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 98.6% from the January 31st total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Trading Up 7.4 %
ZAPPW stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.01. 376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,991. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.07.
About Zapp Electric Vehicles Group
