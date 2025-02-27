Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPPW) Short Interest Down 98.6% in February

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPPW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 98.6% from the January 31st total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Trading Up 7.4 %

ZAPPW stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.01. 376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,991. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.07.

About Zapp Electric Vehicles Group

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited operates as a two-wheel electric vehicle company. The company designs, markets, and sells high performance electric vehicles. It also provides maintenance and repair services, as well as sells related parts and accessories. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Bangkok, Thailand.

