ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK) Trading Up 6.4% – What’s Next?

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) was up 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.65 and last traded at $26.77. Approximately 318,970 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 518,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.16.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Stock Up 4.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.38.

Institutional Trading of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZK. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $446,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 48,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 16,564 shares during the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD bought a new stake in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,836,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Company Profile

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, production, commercialization, and sale of the electric vehicles and batteries. It offers battery electric passenger vehicles (BEVs) and SUVs. The company also produces and sells electric powertrain and battery packs for electric vehicles, such as motors and electric control systems; and provides automotive related research and development services.

