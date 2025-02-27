ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.950-0.970 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.950-0.970 EPS.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.02. 16,529,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,443,023. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average is $10.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 400.63, a P/E/G ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $17.14.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.64 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 0.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $53,926.98. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 118,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,435.59. This represents a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Randall Winn sold 290,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $3,213,383.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,266,807 shares in the company, valued at $14,010,885.42. This represents a 18.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

