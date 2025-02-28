11,725 Shares in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFG. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $86.00) on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.92.

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $87.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.21 and a 1 year high of $91.97. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.75.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.91%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

