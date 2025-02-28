12,547 Shares in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in US Foods during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in US Foods by 332.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in US Foods during the third quarter valued at $34,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in US Foods by 54.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on USFD shares. Melius Research raised US Foods to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on US Foods from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Melius started coverage on US Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on US Foods from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $70.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.14. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $49.65 and a 52-week high of $73.19.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). US Foods had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David W. Bullock acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.06 per share, for a total transaction of $284,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $319,770. The trade was a 800.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

