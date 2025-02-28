1,414 Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Bought by Schulhoff & Co. Inc.

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in Cintas by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTAS. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Cintas in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $236.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $209.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.79.

Cintas Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $203.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.72 and a 200 day moving average of $208.56. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $154.15 and a 52-week high of $228.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.09 billion, a PE ratio of 49.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

