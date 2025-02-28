14,500 Shares in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Bought by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,249,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,480,000 after acquiring an additional 642,322 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 209.3% during the 3rd quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 325,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after acquiring an additional 220,360 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 602,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,761,000 after buying an additional 141,500 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,532,000. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 938.9% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 77,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 69,950 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Clearway Energy

In other Clearway Energy news, Director Brian R. Ford sold 2,000 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $53,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,011.22. The trade was a 19.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE CWEN opened at $27.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.63 and a 52-week high of $30.92.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.10). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $256.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.73 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4312 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is currently 165.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CWEN shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

