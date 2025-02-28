2,165 Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Acquired by HC Advisors LLC

HC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 252,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,206,000 after acquiring an additional 29,602 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Aflac by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Aflac from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Aflac from $122.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Aflac from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,744 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $2,558,529.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,018,701.20. This trade represents a 10.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $107.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $59.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.99. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $78.62 and a 52 week high of $115.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.46.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.07). Aflac had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 16.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 24.17%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

